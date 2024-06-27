Gautam Chandra Pal appointed as Chairman of BRTA

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 02:56 pm

Gautam Chandra Pal appointed as Chairman of BRTA

This information was announced in a notification issued by the Deputation-1 branch of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday (26 June) by order of the President.

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 02:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gautam Chandra Pal, additional secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

This information was announced in a notification issued by the Deputation-1 branch of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday (26 June) by order of the President.

The notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Abdullah Arif Mohammad of the Ministry of Public Administration, stated that the order would be effective immediately.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, Nur Mohammad Majumdar is serving as the Chairman of BRTA. He was recently promoted, and Gautam Chandra Pal will replace him in this role.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

17m | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

2h | Videos
Who are running for president of Iran?

Who are running for president of Iran?

1h | Videos
What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

3h | Videos
Shuttle bus service launched at Dhaka airport

Shuttle bus service launched at Dhaka airport

5h | Videos