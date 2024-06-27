Gautam Chandra Pal appointed as Chairman of BRTA

Gautam Chandra Pal, additional secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

This information was announced in a notification issued by the Deputation-1 branch of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday (26 June) by order of the President.

The notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Abdullah Arif Mohammad of the Ministry of Public Administration, stated that the order would be effective immediately.

Currently, Nur Mohammad Majumdar is serving as the Chairman of BRTA. He was recently promoted, and Gautam Chandra Pal will replace him in this role.