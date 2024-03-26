Gas Transmission Company Limited observes Independence Day

26 March, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:28 pm

Gas Transmission Company Limited observes Independence Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Independence Day 2024 was celebrated on 26 March by Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) with due dignity.

GTCL head office was decorated with matching banners and festoons and colorful lights to mark the day.

At sunrise on the day, the national flag was hoisted at GTCL head office and regional offices. At 9:00am, general managers, project managers, deputy general managers, GTCL officers welfare association representatives and CBA representatives under the leadership of Shahnewaz Parvez, managing director of the company, paid tribute by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the head office of the company.

Also, on the occasion, a discussion session on "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-Historical Leadership and Development of the Country" was held in the conference room of GTCL head office. The meeting was attended by the managing director of the company and other officials.

