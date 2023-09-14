Garibaree.com a local bootstrap marketplace startup secures Tk50 lakh investment in just 6 months

14 September, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a remarkable achievement, local startup Garibaree.com, a bootstrapped online marketplace specializing in car and property buying and selling solutions, has secured a significant Tk50 lakh investment from Angel Investors within just six months of its launch.

Garibaree.com's strength lies in its user-friendly platform, simplifying the process of listing and discovering cars and properties for sale. This approach quickly gained traction among users, establishing Garibaree.com as a go-to destination in a short time for the best online marketplace in Bangladesh. 

The Tk50 lakh investment underscores the confidence investors have in Garibaree.com's model and potential for growth. With this capital injection, the company is well-positioned to expand, improve its technology, and boost marketing efforts for Car Dealer and Property Developers.

Garibaree.com's rapid ascent is an inspiration to local startups, highlighting the value of niche markets and user-focused solutions. As they continue their journey, Garibaree.com is poised to revolutionize local car and property sales.

In summary, Garibaree.com's Tk50 lakh investment within six months showcases their promising future. Their user-friendly approach in the car and property marketplace has garnered user trust and investor support. As they expand, Garibaree.com is set to redefine local buying and selling experiences.

 

