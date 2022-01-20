GANI Marble Tiles to sponsor BBPL 2022

Renowned marble tiles manufacturer GANI Marble Tiles recently signed an agreement with the Chattogram Challengers to sponsor Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2022.

Shakhawat Hossain, the country representative of GANI Marble Tiles in Bangladesh, and Mohammadullah Shohag, assistant manager of marketing for Chattagram Challengers, were present at the signing ceremony, reads a press release.

The BBPL 2022 season will be hosted in Dhaka from 21 Jan to 18 Feb.

The sales network of GANI covers 72 countries including Italy, France, Russia, USA, Australia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, etc.

With 600+ global franchised stores, GANI delivers its quality products and solutions to world's famous hospitality, residential and commercial projects, serving Hilton, Marriott and fancy commercial buildings.

