Gangchill Group starts marketing eco-friendly lithium ion battery

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 10:30 am

"We have entered to the market a little earlier with the target of exporting this lithium battery under the brand name of Gangchill Group and 'Made in Bangladesh' to all over the world. Our call to reputable car owners, drivers and technicians is to save the environment, use lithium ion batteries," said chairman of Gangchil Group Alhaj Mizanur Rahman Khan

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Gangchill Group has started marketing environmentally friendly lithium-ion batteries in Bangladesh. 

Alhaj Monowara Begum, the mother of Gangchill Group Chairman Alhaj Mizanur Rahman Khan, inaugurated the launch at the Orion Hotel Orion in Jessore on Saturday (12 February). 

"This state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery has started its journey in Bangladesh about 3 years ago with a combination of state-of-the-art Japanese technology and China pattern. Which was an experimental marketing move. After the last 4 years of testing, the marketing activities of this lithium-ion battery started today in Bangladesh," Gangchill Group Director Waliur Rahman Khan said. 

Chairman of Gangchil Group Alhaj Mizanur Rahman Khan said:  "We have fixed the battery life at 4 years. We guarantee a complete replacement warranty for the first 2 years. Acid-dependent batteries in the market are having a detrimental effect on the environment. The day is not far away when the use of this acid battery will be banned not only in Bangladesh but in the whole world."

"We have entered to the market a little earlier with the target of exporting this lithium battery under the brand name of Gangchill Group and 'Made in Bangladesh' to all over the world. Our call to reputable car owners, drivers and technicians is to save the environment, use lithium ion batteries," he added. 

At the end of the programme, certificates, gift items and honorary mementos were distributed. 

