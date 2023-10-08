GamesHour Corporate Premier League T-20 (Season-2) launched

GamesHour, a subsidiary of Enroute International Ltd, has announced the launch of the Season 2 of "GamesHour Corporate Premier League T-20", with "Recharge" as the title sponsor.

The launch event was held recently at the Cadet College Club Ltd in Purbachal, reads a press release.

Shawkat Ali Mian, director-marketing of Enroute International Ltd, started the programme with his welcome speech.

Shahriar Nafees, former national cricketer of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the programme and inaugurated the jerseys with the team captains.

Faisal Zaman, head of Category, Agami Ltd, and Hamdur Rahaman Simon, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, Rangs Limited, also joined the programme as special guests and shared their inspiring notes for all teams.

This season the participating teams are Daraz, The City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Eastern Bank, Stargaze International, Laila Group and Amin Weekend Cricket Club.

The tournament will be played in two venues, Masco-Shakib Cricket Academy and Police Staff College Cricket Ground and will be LIVE on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of GamesHour.

The title sponsor of this season's Corporate Premier League is Recharge Electrolyte Drink, along with Jamuna Group as the Gold Sponsor and Rangs Motors Ltd as the Co-Sponsor.

In addition, the league has formed valuable partnership with Backpage PR as the PR Partner, Silent Sports for Broadcast Partner, JSS Securities Ltd as Security Partner, GoZayaan as Gift Partner, Autonemo as Tracking Partner, and Sports 59 as the Sports Partner.