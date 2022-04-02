Galaxy A53 5G: Samsung’s latest addition to A50 series hits market

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 04:16 pm

Adding to the AWESOMENESS of its Galaxy A Series, Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the much-anticipated Galaxy A53 5G handset in the market. This latest addition to the A50 series with Hyper Fast 5G and many more exiting features is expected to become the icon in the local market for mid-range android smartphones.

For customers who want to enjoy flagship features at an affordable range, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G can surely be the top-choice, given its new and faster 5nm Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor, 64MP main camera, a muscular 5000mAh battery (with AI managed power consumption) and other lucrative features. Samsung has crafted this device keeping the urban and youthful customers in mind.

With a Galaxy A53 5G in your hand, you are definitely going to rock with both style and performance games!

The sleek look-n-feel of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is augmented by its 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. Users will love the immersive visual depth with the handset's 120 Hz display refresh rate. Besides the 64MP main camera, the device's quad-camera setup also includes a 32MP front camera and another 12MP ultra-wide camera. 

Living in the times of digital data-sharing, smartphone users prefer to have a smartphone with decent storage capacity. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with 128 GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 1TB, eliminating all headache regarding space allocation. Complementing these AWESOMENESS, Samsung has power-packed the handset with powerful 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 25W charging support, and other durability features like IP67-rated water-resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

"As the world proceeds in the era of fast and steady internet connectivity, we are also required to match the pace through digital inclusion", said Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile at Samsung Mobile. 

"Samsung has designed the A53 5G handset in such a manner that shall help 5G device penetration among a larger consumer base, that too in a cost-efficient way. I would say that this model is so far the best addition to our A-series handsets, and undoubtedly an allrounder in every aspect," he added

According to a media release, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in all official outlets of Samsung Bangladesh across the country in three fantastic shades – black, blue and peach. 

The handset is priced at Tk43,999.

