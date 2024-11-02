GAIN conducts nutrition campaign with Department of Agricultural Extension

GAIN conducts nutrition campaign with Department of Agricultural Extension

On the "World Food Day 2024", Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) united their efforts to organize a Nutrition Campaign on October 31, 2024, at Dinajpur Sadar Upazila from the Diversified Resilient Agriculture for Improved Food and Nutrition Security (RAINS) Project, a joint initiative funded by the Bangladesh Government and GAFSP/IFAD.

The campaign, designed to enhance farmers' health and nutrition, was a testament to the power of collaboration, with 300 youth and women farmers from Birganj, Birol, Chirir Bondor, and Dinajpur Sadar Upazila actively participating.

The Nutrition Campaign, a vital initiative, was organized to raise public awareness about the critical importance of a healthy diet that includes all the necessary ingredients for optimal health. It also aimed to underscore the necessity of a balanced diet, with a focus on the health benefits of daily dietary diversification and the dissemination of nutritional information to farmers.

This campaign raised awareness among the farmers by organising a rally, stage plays with nutrition messages, nutrition songs, a demonstration of safe cooking methods for safety and hygiene and organising quizzes.

Additional Director of Dinajpur Region Department of Agricultural Extension Mohammad Hamidur Rahman, Deputy Director of Dinajpur District Department of Agricultural Extension Mohammad Nuruzzaman, District Training Officer Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Project Director of RAINS Project Dr. Muhammad Emdadul Haque, Deputy Project Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Project Director of SACP RAINS Project Syed Abu Siam Zulkarnain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mr. Faisal Raihan, Professor of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) Dr. Anwara Akhtar Khatun, Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohammad Asaduzzaman and Upazila Agriculture Officers of Birol, Birganj, Chirirbandar Upazila were also present.

We are self-sufficient in the production of grains, especially Paddy/Rice. In addition, we are much ahead in producing fish, meat and milk. Compared to that, Bangladesh is still far behind (especially in micronutrients) in nutrition. As a result, anemia, stunting, and low birth weight are daily occurrences in our country. One of the reasons is malnutrition and lack of proper nutrition knowledge. Maintaining good health and nutrition of farmers is very important to the continuation of sufficient production of agricultural crops. Otherwise, there are possibilities for reduction. In that sense, GAIN is working in Bangladesh on farmers' health and nutrition, including nutrition-sensitive interventions at the community level.

