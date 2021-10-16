G4S, Eastern Bank signs payroll banking agreement

G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited has recently signed an agreement Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) for EBL Payroll Banking Proposition.

Under the agreement, employees of G4S will enjoy special facilities and privileges from EBL, said a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of EBL and KM Iqbal, managing director of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited signed the Payroll Banking agreement at the G4S office in Dhaka.

Suranjit Dhar, CFO and company secretary of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited and Major Md Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), head of cash management unit of EBL were present among others at the signing ceremoney.