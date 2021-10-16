G4S, Eastern Bank signs payroll banking agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

G4S, Eastern Bank signs payroll banking agreement

Under the agreement, employees of G4S will enjoy special facilities and privileges from EBL

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
G4S, Eastern Bank signs payroll banking agreement

G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited has recently signed an agreement Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) for EBL Payroll Banking Proposition. 

Under the agreement, employees of G4S will enjoy special facilities and privileges from EBL, said a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of EBL and KM Iqbal, managing director of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited signed the Payroll Banking agreement at the G4S office in Dhaka.

Suranjit Dhar, CFO and company secretary of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited and Major Md Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), head of cash management unit of EBL were present among others at the signing ceremoney.

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / G4S

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

1d | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025