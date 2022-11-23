G100, Green Delta Insurance hold seminar on Shastho Shurokkha Kormoshuchi (SSK)

TBS Report 
23 November, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 01:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of G100 Meetings Bangladesh, a seminar on Shastho Shurokkha Kormoshuchi (SSK) – the government's flagship project to ensure universal health coverage, was organised by G100 and Green Delta Insurance on 22 November 2022.

Director General of Health Economics Unit (HEU) Dr Enamul Haque, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, graced the event as the chief guest, reads an official press release.

Meanwhile, HEU Research Director Dr Syeda Naushin Parnini was present as the keynote speaker. 

Among others, Dr Harbeen Arora Rai, the founder and president of G100, and G100 Global Chair of Healthcare and Wellness Farzanah Chowdhury alongside other high officials from SSK Cell, HEU, Green Delta Insurance and members of G100 were also present at the seminar. 

The purpose of the seminar was to enlighten how the SSK project has changed the lives of Bangladeshi people as well as improved facilities in rural areas by taking recommendations and suggestions from the honourable guests, speakers and beneficiaries.

The healthcare sector is one of the most important domains that impact the entire global population and is closely linked to the development of any country. 

Thus, the importance of healthcare and wellness has received increased attention over the last decade, especially in developing nations. 

In this aspect, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in the last 20 years in improving the lives of women and girls. SSK project is a glaring example of the progress country has made in improving the healthcare infrastructure and ensuring universal healthcare for marginal people.

SSK is a dream project of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the population living below the poverty line. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has brought a concept titled "Universal Health Coverage (UHC)" to ensure healthcare for everyone, regardless of their social status. 

The government has also taken up the challenge to achieve UHC by the year 2032 by implementing the SSK project. 

SSK pilot programme was launched on 24 March 2016 at Kalihati upazila of Tangail District and later on 14 September 2017 at Modhupur and Ghatail upazila. 
Now, the SSK project is being expanded in eight other upazila along with Tangail Sadar District. Since its launch in 2016, Green Delta Insurance has been dedicatedly working as the scheme operator of the project. 

A total of 158,311 households are enrolled in Tangail District under the SSK project currently. 

Some 38,497 patients have received Inpatient service under the SSK project, while 136,557 patients have visited OPD centres.

