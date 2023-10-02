Future leaders of Tourism and Hospitality department pledged hospitality towards the earth at THM Presents

The recently concluded Greenaugurate event, organized by the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Dhaka University, proved to be a resounding success.

In the event, the significance of green tourism and the ways to develop sustainable approaches to elevate green projects was portrayed. The potential guests and participants of the event included key Tourism and Hospitality industry stakeholders 3,000 students from DU and 100 students from 11 universities having THM Department. One of the demonstrations of inclusivity among departments was to gift 179 plants to all the faculties of FBS by the organizers.

This eco-centric extravaganza was meticulously planned and executed with the active participation of creative students of THM.

This daylong event contained different segments which were a national case competition on sustainable tourism, a seminar on green tourism and games such as treasure hunt, trade the trash, plant the seed, tic tac toe, flipper awareness activities etc.

The main focus of this event was the National case competition on tourism where a scenario of Kuakata was highlighted. In this competition, we witnessed 11 teams from several institutions battling it out for top honours.

The Update College team, aptly named "Eco Nimbles," emerged victorious, showcasing their expertise in sustainable tourism practices.

The event was graced by an esteemed lineup of guests who added lustre to the occasion such as chief guest Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, vice chancellor, of the University of Dhaka. The guest of honour was Sayeda Rubina Akter MP, a member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

From the outset, it was an eventful day filled with camaraderie and a shared commitment to promoting green tourism. The coordination efforts of both students and senior members of the department were nothing short of remarkable. Together, they navigated the twists and turns of event management, turning challenges into opportunities. Greenaugurate had sustainability at its core, reflected in every aspect of the event. The campus was adorned with vibrant green decorations, echoing the theme of green tourism.

What truly made Greenaugurate special was the seamless coordination between seniors and juniors. It was a harmonious symphony of teamwork, where every member played their part with dedication and enthusiasm. Volunteers, the unsung heroes of the event, were treated with utmost care and appreciation. Food stalls provided sustenance throughout the day, and volunteers enjoyed free meals, a testament to the department's commitment to taking care of those who contributed their time and efforts.

The students of the Tourism and Hospitality Management department put their heart & soul into the event to make this event a success. Organizing the first event on green tourism across the country was undoubtedly a noteworthy achievement for only the organizers but also for Dhaka University.

The Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Dhaka University celebrated World Tourism Day in a grand fashion, all thanks to the coordinated efforts under the leadership of the creative students of THM and the distinguished guests who graced the event. The event director Ahad Siddique expressed his plan to launch more events in the future that tie the industry with academia, flourishing the creativity and hospitality of the future leaders of Tourism. Their unwavering dedication and passion for sustainable tourism made Greenaugurate an event to remember, setting a high bar for future celebrations.