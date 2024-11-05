Fund arrangements are made easier with bKash's 'Request Money.'

After completing their final exams, five friends went out to dinner.

But on this emotional night, they struggled to decide who would pay the bill. That's when bKash's 'Request Money' feature came to the rescue. Akib divided the bill equally among the five friends and sent a request to each of them through the bKash app. Once everyone sent the money, they happily paid the bill and parted ways.

Mostafa, an MA in English, tutors to make a living. He sends money to his mother in the village monthly for her medication. However, his student's father was late in paying his tuition. Feeling embarrassed to ask, he took his friend's advice and 'Request Money' to the student's father via bKash app. Within minutes, he received his tuition and promptly sent it to his mother.

This way, customers can now 'Request Money' from any other bKash user through an in-app request. This eliminates the awkwardness of asking for money and makes it easy and safe to arrange funds when needed. Additionally, it helps avoid issues like accidentally sending money to the wrong number or falling victim to scams.

Users must tap the 'Request Money' icon from the bKash app's home screen to send a request. A customer can request Tk 100 to Tk 25,000 per day from a maximum of 10 users individually or through group requests. There are no additional charges for requesting money.

The bKash app is enriched with unique features like Sending Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash In, Cash Out, Merchant Payment, Add Money, Utility Bill Payment, Fee Payment of Educational and Other Institutions, e-ticketing, Donation, Remittance, Insurance and Microfinance payment, Digital Nano Loan, Savings, and many more. bKash has constantly focused on innovations to become a full-fledged digital lifestyle app.