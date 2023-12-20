Fu-Wang Foods Ltd. holds Annual General Meeting

FU-WANG FOODS LTD. held its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Tuesday, 19 December 2023 at 11am.

Professor Md. Abul Kashem Chairman of Fu-Wang Foods Limited presided over the AGM, reads a press release.

The Shareholders adopted the financial statement of the company for the year ended 30 June 2023.

The Chairman of the Company Professor Md. Abul Kashem said that the Board of Fu-Wang Foods Ltd. has been trying to improve the business. It also has a strategic business plan for growth and enhances the strength of the company.

Speaking at the AGM Mr. Rafiqul Hasan Khan said, within a short period of time we were able to improve the quality of the company. He hoped to continue this trend in the future and may be able to pay dividends.

Among others, Miya Mamun, director, Sidratul Mahabub Hasan, executive director; Mirza Rashed Nawaz, independent director, independent director; Dr Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, independent director; advocate Bikash Chandra Sarker, independent director and Md Shahjahan ACA, chief financial officer; were also present. Md. Sharif Al Mahmood, company secretary coordinated the meeting.