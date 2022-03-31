FSIBL inaugurates Habiganj Industrial Park sub-branch

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) has inaugurated Habiganj Industrial Park sub-branch at Shaistaganj, Habiganj on Thursday (31 March) with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank inaugurated the sub-branch through video conference, reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz and Md Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Director Md Masudur Rahman Shah, and other high officials were present in the occasion.

A special prayer was also held in this regard.