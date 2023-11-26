Frobel Play School celebrated 20th anniversary

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 03:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Frobel Play School celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, 24 November 2023, with a spectacular cultural show featuring the students at the Shah Alam Bir Uttam Auditorium on the grounds of the renowned Chattagram Medical College.

Sufi Mizan-ur-Rahman, leader of the PHP family, was the chief guest, Dr Rajib Ranjan, Assistance High Commissioner of India, Kazi Nazimul Islam, Divisional Director of Social Welfare Foundation, and Ali Hussain Akberali (FCA), Chairman of the BSRM Group, was present as a special guest.

From the afternoon onwards, the venue buzzed with the footsteps of guests, parents, and students.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Anthem and the Quran recitation were performed to start the main programme, followed by the Vice- Principal, Batool Hussain's opening speech. Students dressed in vibrant, eye-catching costumes enchanted the house-full audience with lovely dances, songs, and dramas in an auditorium ornamented like a 'Mystical Island'. Notable children's performances were Hawaiian Party, Flower Fairies' Parade, Folk Tales of the Trees and the Woodcutter, Shopnil Bornomala, Peter Rabbit, The Adventure of Pinocchio, and The Tale of Raja Hobuchandra, etc.

In the speech of the chief guest, Mr. Sufi Mizan-ur-Rahman thanked Mrs. Zohair for managing such a well-known school in the past 20 years for the full development of the sound minds of young children. In the closing speech, Principal Huwra (Tehseen) Zohair said that integrated education is the right of all. For more than a decade, Frobel has been providing inclusive education where neuro-diverse children are being integrated into mainstream education. At present more than 90 children are taking various integration tests.

