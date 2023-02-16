Friendship SPO receives Superbrands award 

16 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Social Purpose Organization Friendship has received the Superbrands certification. 

The certificate was awarded in the non-government organisation (NGO) category, in recognition of the exceptional work done by Friendship in the last 21 years, reads a press release.  

"Friendship winning the 'Superbrands' status in Bangladesh shows the strength of people helping people with verity," said Friendship founder Runa Khan. 

"Friendship has always been focused on reaching dependable service to the most unaddressed communities with integrity, quality and love. This is the core of our brand." 

Aftab Ul Islam, director at Bangladesh Bank and Friendship's chief operating officer; Colonel (retd.) Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, deputy director of operations; director Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet and senior manager of communications were present to receive the prestigious award at the ceremony. 

Friendship has been committed to saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation and empowerment in the most remote, unaddressed communities in Bangladesh, helping 7.5 million people. These river-island areas are also some of the most climate-affected, prone to flooding, land erosion, storms, droughts, and other natural disasters, where Friendship has championed sustainable, replicable, scalable models that have proven to be successful for over two decades. 

The organisation has over 4,000 employees, over half of whom are selected, tutored and trained from local communities. Friendship has a strong international network in Europe, and envisions a world where people get to live with equal opportunities, dignity and hope regardless of their circumstances.  

40 brands were recognised as Superbrands in Bangladesh for the next two years at the event, which also unveiled the publication detailing the winners' work. Superbrands is an arbiter of global brands currently operating in 90 countries. Founded in 1994, this company is a symbol of the highest success for global brands. This year's Superbrands have been selected under the close supervision of a panel of renowned impartial and independent experts from diverse business and social sectors called the Brand Council. 

Photo Caption: Director of Bangladesh Bank Aftab Ul Islam, FCA, hands over the Superbrand Award to Nazra Mahzabeen Sabet, director of Friendship.
 

