Friendship is helping in capacity building for flood-affected communities in North Bengal

Friendship, a Social Purpose Organization (SPO) founded by renowned social entrepreneur Runa Khan, has been dedicated to supporting remote and marginalised communities in Bangladesh for over two decades.

The organisation operates under core values such as Integrity, Dignity, Justice, Quality, and Hope.

In 2024, Friendship launched the "Strengthening Food Security, Nutrition, and Capacity of the Flood-Impacted Communities of Northern Bangladesh" project from January to December. This project, funded by Friendship Luxembourg and Luxembourg Aid & Development, draws inspiration from Marc Elvinger, Chair of Friendship Luxembourg and co-chair of Friendship International. This inspiration came from the "Food Bank and Mooth Mooth" initiative, which aims to address marginalised people's critical food and nutrition needs during the monsoon season and post-flood periods.

Friendship has extensive experience collaborating with community stakeholders, local governments, and NGOs to implement impactful initiatives. To inform its approach, the project draws on past successes, particularly in areas like Kurigram and Gaibandha. Lessons learned include the critical role of local government institutions in delivering assistance to isolated areas like the Char Islands and the importance of integrated collaboration to address food insecurity and disaster risks effectively.

Friendship staff surveys reveal that 85% of the population faces food insecurity during emergencies. Government data indicates a malnutrition rate of 18-29% in Kurigram and Gaibanda regions for underweight children under 5 years old, potentially increasing to 35% during floods. Recent severe flooding has greatly affected these two districts, causing widespread hardship. Homes, farmlands, and infrastructure are underwater, leaving families without access to food, clean water, and essentials. This crisis has raised malnutrition rates and endangers public health. Friendship is committed to helping urgently, with a food support program to meet the affected communities' immediate nutritional needs efficiently.

In 2023, another project titled "Strengthening Food Security and Nutrition of the Flood-Impacted Communities of Northern Bangladesh" was conducted in two districts of northern Bangladesh - Kurigram and Gaibandha. Eighty chars were selected for the project under seven sub-districts (Kurigram Sadar, Chilmari, Rowmari, Rajibpur, Ulipur, Gaibandha Sadar, Fulchari) and twenty two unions. Among the selected chars, fifteen thousand households benefited through food banks and direct aid support.

Friendship's Inclusive Citizenship sector distributes nutritious food packages to flood-affected communities in Kurigram and Gaibandha through this food security initiative. This distribution is transparent and well-organized to ensure aid reaches those in need. Each package includes culturally appropriate staple foods like rice, lentils, cooking oil, and salt, providing a balanced diet. Additionally, the community contributes by sharing their own vegetables like pumpkin, papaya, and more with those in need, continuing the Food Bank and Mooth Mooth initiatives.

This project recognises the urgency of the situation and the specific vulnerabilities of different groups. Last year, there were eight selection criteria for the beneficiaries, including Landless families, women-headed families (Elderly women), Families consisting of at least one disabled person who did not receive any safety net services, Widows, Freedom fighters, new settlers (6 months—1 year), and flood-vulnerable families. The food support efforts will prioritise meeting the unique needs of these vulnerable groups to safeguard their health and well-being.

In 2024, Friendship is working in the Chars of seven Upazilas of Gaibandha and Kurigram Districts based on the same concept of last year's project with an additional focus on supporting the malnourished pregnant/lactating women and children under five and building capacity with proper training on homestead gardening. The primary objective is to reduce food insecurity among vulnerable populations, focusing on emergency relief and long-term food security. The project aims to improve food and nutrition access to the marginalised and affected communities from malnutrition during emergencies, enhance community capacity through Homestead Gardening training and seed support to address long-term food insecurity and strengthen partnerships with local and national authorities to increase complementary government support. Specific goals include providing secure food access to over sixty-four individuals during emergencies and enhancing food security for twenty-five thousand individuals through capacity development and government linkage.

The key activities include community-led food distribution through innovative initiatives like Foodbank, emergency food support during disasters, and advocacy with government agencies to enhance support and partnerships. They also involve satellite clinics for healthcare referrals, nutrition demonstration sessions to educate communities, and supplement distribution to manage malnutrition. Additionally, the program offers homestead gardening training and climate-resilient seed support to promote sustainable food production and self-sufficiency.

This project represents a holistic approach to food insecurity, emphasising community engagement, capacity development, and government collaboration. By addressing immediate needs and building long-term resilience, Friendship aims to make a lasting impact on food security in northern Bangladesh. Friendship is fully committed to providing comprehensive food support to the eighty char areas affected by the flood in Kurigram and Gaibandha. The top priority is to ensure that no one from the priority lists suffers from hunger and malnutrition during this challenging period. The appreciation goes to the efforts of all local authorities, volunteers, and individuals who have come forward to assist in this crucial endeavour.