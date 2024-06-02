Freshman student orientation for Summer 2023-24 at AIUB

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) conducted its freshman student orientation yesterday (1 June), as a formal induction for all the newly enrolled students of the upcoming semester.

The sessions were organised separately for undergraduate and graduate programs across the 4 faculties, on the campus. Representatives from the Office of Student Affairs (OSA) provided the new students with essential information regarding the various policies, services, and regulations of the university. They also outlined the procedures for effectively utilising the university's resources and tools to support their academic journey.

Mr Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member and chairman of the AIUB Board of Trustees, graced the sessions as the chief guest. In his address, he warmly welcomed the students and their guardians, expressing gratitude for their enthusiastic participation.

The event was also enlightened by the presence of Professor Dr Saiful Islam, the Vice Chancellor of AIUB, who inspired the new students with his inspirational words of wisdom.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Proctor, Deans and Head of the Departments of the university shared their experiences and guidance with the students, to help them transition smoothly.

The event featured the distinguished presence of numerous faculty members, key officials, volunteers, and of course the students and their guardians. The AIUB Performing Arts Club (APAC) added to the vibrant atmosphere with their amazing musical performances, welcoming the freshmen on board in their new endeavour. AIUB wishes all its students the best of luck in their pursuit of their ambitions and aspirations