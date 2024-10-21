Freshman Student Orientation for Fall successfully held at AIUB

21 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Freshman Student Orientation for Fall successfully held at AIUB

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised an orientation program for the new students of the Fall 2024-25 semester.

The event's chief guest, Mrs Nadia Anwar, Founder Member and Chairman of the AIUB Board of Trustees, warmly welcomed the new students and thanked their parents for entrusting AIUB with their children's higher education. She encouraged students to maximise the university's extensive resources and facilities. AIUB Vice Chancellor Professor Saiful Islam and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Md Abdur Rahman also delivered special addresses. Representing the Office of Student Affairs (OSA), Professor Manzur H. Khan (Proctor) and several other key faculty members delivered presentations on university policies, academic regulations, and student resources. Additionally, the event was attended by the university's Registrar, Deans of various Faculties, Faculty Members, and Officials. The new students and their guardians also participated in the event.

