Freshers’ reception 2023 held at BUP

The freshers' reception 2023 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP Ground (Beside Monpura Lake of BUP) on Thursday (6 July).

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present on the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme started with a documentary on BUP. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain delivered his valuable speech on this occasion.

Registrar Brigadier General ABM Faisal Baten briefed the freshers on the academic and administrative affairs of BUP.

The chief guest, during his speech, congratulated the students on their admission to BUP.

He told students that they entered into a significant and new chapter of their lives where they would be establishing themselves as global citizens by acquiring the best knowledge.

He also mentioned that BUP aims to prepare the students in a way so that they can serve their families, society and the nation and make them proud.

He urged the freshers to uphold the importance of moral and ethical values. Students were advised to practice honesty and maintain discipline in all spheres of life and remain careful about the misuse of social media.

He also warned the students regarding the prevalence of drugs and its negative impact.

The chief guest also added that BUP underscores the importance of both outcome-based and need-based education to empower students to pursue their dreams.

In an exclusive session at the end, freshers had a close interaction with respected VC where they shared their impression and expectations on BUP.

Among others, BUP top officials, faculty members, staffs and students were present in the programme.