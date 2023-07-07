Freshers’ reception 2023 held at BUP

Corporates

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:26 pm

Freshers’ reception 2023 held at BUP

Press Release
07 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:26 pm
Freshers’ reception 2023 held at BUP

The freshers' reception 2023 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP Ground (Beside Monpura Lake of BUP) on Thursday (6 July).

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present on the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

The programme started with a documentary on BUP. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain delivered his valuable speech on this occasion. 

Registrar Brigadier General ABM Faisal Baten briefed the freshers on the academic and administrative affairs of BUP. 

The chief guest, during his speech, congratulated the students on their admission to BUP. 

He told students that they entered into a significant and new chapter of their lives where they would be establishing themselves as global citizens by acquiring the best knowledge. 

He also mentioned that BUP aims to prepare the students in a way so that they can serve their families, society and the nation and make them proud. 

He urged the freshers to uphold the importance of moral and ethical values. Students were advised to practice honesty and maintain discipline in all spheres of life and remain careful about the misuse of social media. 

He also warned the students regarding the prevalence of drugs and its negative impact. 

The chief guest also added that BUP underscores the importance of both outcome-based and need-based education to empower students to pursue their dreams.

In an exclusive session at the end, freshers had a close interaction with respected VC where they shared their impression and expectations on BUP.

Among others, BUP top officials, faculty members, staffs and students were present in the programme.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

4h | Panorama
Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

1d | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Tousef

Tottering from Twitter to Threads

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

17h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

20h | TBS Stories
Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

Does rheumatic fever turn to heart disease?

3h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?