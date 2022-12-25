Fresh wins seven accolades in 14th Best Brand Awards

Fresh, a brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has received six awards and has been honoured as one of the overall top 15 brands at Best Brand Awards 2022.

On Sunday (24 December), Bangladesh Brand Forum arranged the 14th edition of the Best Brand Awards in partnership with NielsenIQ and The Daily Star, reads a press release.

Last year, the brand conducted several marketing activities across different categories to keep winning the love of its respected consumers.

As a result, this year, the brand has won a total of six awards across different categories.

Fresh Atta/Maida/Suji, Fresh Refined Sugar, and Super Fresh Drinking Water grasped the 1st position in their respective categories.

Fresh Salt & Fresh Tissue became the 2nd most loved brand in their categories. Also, Fresh Masala has earned the 3rd position in the respective spice category.

Selections of the winners are done based on a direct consumer survey with almost 10,000 consumers across Bangladesh, adds the release.

Over the years, BBF has been inspiring the brands of Bangladesh to keep up the good work by honouring them with these prestigious awards.

The awards were presented across 38 categories with the 1st, 2nd & 3rd positions. This initiative also recognised 15 top brands from Bangladesh.

In this 14th edition of the ceremony, as a tantamount of gaining the consumer's trust over the years, Super Fresh Drinking Water has become the 9th most-loved brand across all brands of Bangladesh.

MGI thanks its consumers, channel partners and well-wishers for putting the trust on this brand.