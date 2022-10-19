Fresh Tissue observes ‘Pink Day’ on the occasion of breast cancer awareness month

Fresh Tissue, a flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been doing nationwide activities on breast cancer awareness & detection for the last few years.

This year Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust & Oasis has also came forward with fresh tissue. As a part of its activities, Fresh Tissue has taken the initiative to observe 18 October, 2022 as "Pink Day", with the theme of spreading breast cancer awareness to the people of all spheres, said a press release.

All of the employees from MGI wore a pink T-shirt at work to observe the "Pink Day". A rally was also organised from MGI to spread breast cancer awareness to all. The participants in the rally shared images & posts from their social media platforms as a part of observing "Pink Day".

Besides MGI, leading organisations including Grameenphone, Asiatic 3SIXTY, Grey Group and others also conveyed their support to the cause, as their officials also wore a pink T-shirt at their own workplaces.

Bangladesh Police Welfare Trust & Oasis also came in solidarity with the initiative taken by Fresh Tissue.

Previously, Co-chairperson of Asiatic 3SIXTY Sara Zaker, Managing Partner and country head of Grey Group Bangladesh, Gousul Alam Shaon, CEO of Grameenphone, Yasir Azman and others shared video messages conveying their support to this noble initiative taken by MGI through Fresh Tissue facebook page.

Besides, a special OVC was posted on the official Facebook page of Fresh Tissue at the start of October as a part of this initiative.