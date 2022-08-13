Fresh Tissue donates ultrasound machine to Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital and Welfare Home

Fresh Tissue, a flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has donated an ultrasound machine to the Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital and Welfare Home.

On behalf of MGI, Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa handed over the machine to the authorities as a special guest in a ceremony held at the hospital premise on 13 August, said a press release.

During the handover ceremony, she said, "We aim to continue the Fresh Bangladesh initiative so that the people keep on getting the outcome of it. We are happy to donate the ultrasound machine from this campaign to the Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital & Welfare Home. "

Professor Dr MA Hai, director of Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital & Welfare Home, chaired the ceremony, and Project Director Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque was present as a special guest.

MGI's Senior General Manager (Brand) Kazi Md Mohiuddin and Senior DGM (Sales, MPPML) Md Yeasin Mollah were also present in the ceremony, along with the hospital doctors.

Fresh Tissue conducted a month-long campaign titled "Fresh Bangladesh" during March on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. The mobile clinic had a free breast screening facility with a professional doctor and sonologist. Approximately 1,000 women took the service, out of which 110 were found to have symptoms or abnormalities.

Breast cancer is a silent killer. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, approximately 2.1 million women around the world are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. In Bangladesh, the number is more than 15 thousand every year. Early-stage detection and treatment for breast cancer can save lives. For that, mass awareness is needed.