Fresh Stationery launches handwritten book 'Golper Khata' at Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024

Fresh Stationery has rekindled the art of handwritten storytelling with the launch of "Golper Khata" at the ongoing Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024.

For this, handwritten stories were collected from all over Bangladesh & writers of different ages covered genres such as thriller, science fiction, horror, fantasy, romance and adventure-related stories, reads a press release.

From there, the best stories were separated by popular and famous writers of the country Anisul Hoque, Ahsan Habib, Sumanto Aslam, Sadat Hossain, Palash Mahbub and Isteaque Ahmed.

With all the selected stories along with the writers' one Fresh Stationery published "Golper Khata" the first ever handwritten book of Bangladesh in the "Amar Ekushey Boi Mela 2024" under the canvas of "Darikoma Publication".

On 20 February, the 'Golper Khata' book cover was unveiled by the authors.

Besides the writers, other MGI officials were present in the unveiling session. Fresh Stationery wants to continue this type of initiative shortly.