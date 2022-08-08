Fresh LP Gas elevates to a new height

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 11:05 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fresh LP Gas, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has emerged as one of the leading LPG brands based on retail sales. 

The brand has earned the trust of the customers of Bangladesh in just three years of its official launch, reads a press release. 

The nationwide distribution network and product quality assurance played a key role in the success of Fresh LP Gas.

A celebration ceremony was held at the head office of Fresh LP Gas at Gulshan in Dhaka.

Higher officials from the sales, marketing, accounts & other departments were present at the celebration. 

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mohammed Nurul Alam said, "The contributions of Fresh LP Gas distributors, retailers and stakeholders behind this success are undeniable. We are also grateful to our customers for believing in us. We are relentlessly working to keep up with this success".
 

