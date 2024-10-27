Fresh Anonna celebrates 'Pink Day' for breast cancer awareness

27 October, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:34 pm

In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin, a flagship brand of MGI, celebrated 'Pink Day' on October 27, 2024, to raise awareness about breast cancer. This initiative is part of MGI's ongoing commitment to combat the disease, which claims the lives of approximately 19 women in Bangladesh daily, totaling nearly 7,000 deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of the campaign, MGI employees donned pink t-shirts and shared their photos on Facebook and other social media platforms, promoting the slogan, "No delay for a check-up; victory over breast cancer is possible." The initiative aims to highlight the importance of early detection, which significantly increases recovery chances.

In collaboration with the Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital, Fresh Anonna offers free breast check-ups throughout October, a service that has already attracted widespread participation. To further educate the public, Fresh Anonna has launched a dedicated website (www.freshanonna.com) that provides comprehensive information on breast cancer.

This year, top executives from leading organizations in Bangladesh also joined the campaign, wearing pink T-shirts at their workplaces and sharing their support on social media. MGI remains dedicated to its awareness and outreach efforts, striving to eliminate misconceptions about breast cancer and make a lasting positive impact on society.

