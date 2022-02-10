Freelancers now can get foreign payments through bKash

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:25 pm

Freelancers using bKash have to link their accounts to Payoneer through the “Remittance” icon of the bKash app to avail the service

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

From now on, freelancers will be able to collect payments from their foreign clients through their bKash accounts linked to the borderless payment system Payoneer. 

At the launching ceremony of the service on Thursday, officials concerned said it will help the freelancers to bring their earnings to the country easily. 

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, said, "The easy method of getting payments in their bKash accounts through a regulated process will remove one of the key pain points of freelancers, which is to conveniently receive payment from their clients."

The Brac Bank Limited will work for the final settlement of the payment through mobile financial service bKash.

Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "We are delighted to be a partner of bKash and Payoneer in bringing earnings of the freelancers directly and instantly to bKash accounts."

Payoneer Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson said, "Bangladesh is a key growth market for Payoneer globally."

The bKash officials said the 24/7 real-time payment service will bring more dynamism to the thriving freelancing sector and accelerate the flow of remittance through legal channels to the country.

"Around 6.5 lakh freelancers of the country have been contributing 16% to the world's online outsourcing," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Information and Communication Technology, at the launching ceremony. 

Referring to a study by Oxford Internet Institute, Palak said Bangladesh is the second-largest destination for online outsourcing. During the last 13 years, two million technology-based employment opportunities have been generated here.

"We are trying to promote and facilitate freelancing by providing 4% cash incentives on foreign earnings. The freelancers will also get tax exemption till 2024," the state minister for ICT added. 

How to get foreign payment through bKash

With the new service tailored for local freelancers, bKash customers will be able to easily register a new Payoneer account or link their existing account through the "Remittance" icon of the bKash app.

Once linked, freelancers can check their Payoneer account balance, and instantly bring their payments to their bKash accounts.

These funds can be used for any purpose including sending money to other bKash accounts, paying bills, making payments for shopping, or cash out. 

