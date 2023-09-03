Freelancers briefed on bringing their income through bKash at NFCON 2023

Photo: Courtesy

bKash has conducted a briefing session for the freelancers at the "National Freelancer Conference" on how to bring their hard-earned money.

The National Freelancers Conference (NFCON) 2023 was powered by bKash and organised by Facebook based community group 'Freelancers of Bangladesh (FOB)' held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently, said a press release.

Around 3,000 freelancers as well as IT enthusiasts from all over the country participated in the conference. The NFCON-2023, biggest of its kind in Asia, brought together top professionals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and government officials working in the ICT sector.

The briefing session discussed the detailed process and benefits of bringing remittance to the freelancers' bKash account from US-based international money transfer platform Payoneer. It is to be noted that a major portion of Bangladeshi freelancers receive their earnings in globally recognized Payoneer accounts. Facilities to encash freelancers' earnings from Payoneer to bKash instantly brought dynamism in the freelancing sector. With the money transferred in their bKash account, freelancers can use it for various purposes, including sending money to others, pay utility bills, make payment, cash out, etc.

bKash users can open a Payoneer account from the bKash app and bring money directly into the bKash account. Freelancers can check the link – https://www.bkash.com/products-services/payoneer to know details of bringing remittance from Payoneer to bKash.