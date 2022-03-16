Free thalassaemia carrier screening camp held at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

Corporates

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 04:29 pm

Related News

Free thalassaemia carrier screening camp held at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 04:29 pm
Free thalassaemia carrier screening camp held at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

A free thalassaemia carrier screening and awareness camp was held in association of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) at Rohingya Camp (Camp-13) in Cox's Bazar. 

Scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, winner of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 and lead at Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives; Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd; and Ahmad Zobayer Mahdi, operations director of HMBD Foundation were present in the programme, read a press release.

Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. Thalassemia can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another thalassemia carrier. That why, it is important for every person who are planning to marry to have a thalassemia test.
 

 

First Security Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

3h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

6h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

7h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sensor’s called whisher

Sensor’s called whisher

33m | Videos
Four Bangladeshis nominated for Filmfare Award

Four Bangladeshis nominated for Filmfare Award

38m | Videos
PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

20h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion