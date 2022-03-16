Free thalassaemia carrier screening camp held at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

A free thalassaemia carrier screening and awareness camp was held in association of First Security Islami Bank Ltd and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) at Rohingya Camp (Camp-13) in Cox's Bazar.

Scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, winner of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 and lead at Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives; Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd; and Ahmad Zobayer Mahdi, operations director of HMBD Foundation were present in the programme, read a press release.

Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. Thalassemia can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another thalassemia carrier. That why, it is important for every person who are planning to marry to have a thalassemia test.

