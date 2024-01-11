Free Doctor's consultation in MILVIK on DESCO, DPDC bill payment thru bKash; 10% cashback on health plan subscription

By paying DESCO, DPDC electricity bill through bKash, customers are getting free doctor consultation service on behalf of MILVIK for a month.

Besides, there is a 10% cashback on subscriptions to any of MILVIK's health plans. Customers can enjoy this cashback offer maximum of once till 17 March 2024.

After paying DESCO, DPDC electricity bills through bKash, eligible customers will be notified over an SMS. General Physician doctor consultations can be taken as many times as needed within 30 days of receiving the SMS. Customers can get doctor's advice by downloading MILVIK Health Plus app or by calling 09610990088. Doctor consultation is available anytime 24/7, throughout the day.

Currently, bKash is the largest platform where customers can pay almost all types of utility bills including electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone, TV and other fees like education, credit card and government fees. More organisations are being added regularly to the list. Customers can download environment-friendly digital receipts from bKash app for record-keeping and save bill account information to make future bill payments easier. Besides, postpaid customers of different utility services are also getting notifications of their due bills from the 'Pay Bill' icon of the app.

