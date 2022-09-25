Free access to the Museum of the Future in Dubai

Corporates

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

Free access to the Museum of the Future in Dubai

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:37 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Emirates airline has launched an exciting offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai between 22 September and 8 December 2022. From 19 September, all Emirates customers are enjoying a complimentary ticket to the Museum of the Future – one of the city's most famous landmarks. 

This special offer is valid for all tickets to Dubai purchased using code MFUTURE until 2 October 2022, for travel from 22 September 2022 until 8 December 2022 in any cabin class. However, the complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future will remain valid 15 December 2022, reads a press release. 

The Museum of the Future welcomes visitors of all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that's been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, one can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience. 

Fly into space, explore the wonders of nature, and get closer to the technology that will change the way we live. Kids will love being Future Heroes and taking on challenge missions to create a brighter tomorrow. 

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from the Dhaka to Dubai.

Dubai offers something for every visitor. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, the city offers a variety of world-class experiences. 

Emirates airlines / Museum of the Future / Dubai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1d | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

15h | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

16h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

18h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh