Free access to the Museum of the Future in Dubai

Emirates airline has launched an exciting offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai between 22 September and 8 December 2022. From 19 September, all Emirates customers are enjoying a complimentary ticket to the Museum of the Future – one of the city's most famous landmarks.

This special offer is valid for all tickets to Dubai purchased using code MFUTURE until 2 October 2022, for travel from 22 September 2022 until 8 December 2022 in any cabin class. However, the complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future will remain valid 15 December 2022, reads a press release.

The Museum of the Future welcomes visitors of all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that's been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, one can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience.

Fly into space, explore the wonders of nature, and get closer to the technology that will change the way we live. Kids will love being Future Heroes and taking on challenge missions to create a brighter tomorrow.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from the Dhaka to Dubai.

Dubai offers something for every visitor. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, the city offers a variety of world-class experiences.