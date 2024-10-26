Fourth NHN scientific meeting 2024 organised by Diabetic Association of Bangladesh is held

Diabetes is one of the mainstays of perdurable diseases in the world. Nowadays, new treatments are introduced to control, manage and reduce the threats of diabetes. As much as common people will be aware and will be able to change their food-habit, they will succeed in living a comparatively healthy life by controlling the disease.

These statements are delivered by the Specialist doctors of the field on 25 October, Friday 2024 in 4th NHN (National Health Network) Scientific Meeting 2024 organised by Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS) at the capital's International Convention City of Basundhara.

In the inaugural phase of the meeting, Dr. A K Azad Khan, the President of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, was present as a chief guest.

The meeting was presided over by the emiretas professor Dr. Hazera Mahtab.

A welcome speech had been delivered by NHN's CEO Dr. M A Samad in the beginning. BADAS Secretary Md. Sayefuddin, BADAS executive committee member Mr. Hanif Mahtab, NHN's board of advisory member Mr. Khan Md. Helal & Mr. Rejanul Kabeer were present as special speakers.

National Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan was given special honour on behalf of NHN in the programme.

In various phases of this daylong programme some important sessions had been taken places on diabetic control, treatment and awareness.

There were detailed discussions on modern diabetic treatment, management & cure.

Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan said in the meeting that overcoming so many constraints NHN is working hard to take the treatment at the threshold of the people.

The programme was conducted by Dr. Mia Md. Mortoza Amin and Dr. Farzana Sharmin Shila. Numerous doctors and organisers joined the meeting from all over the country.

Raffle Draw and cultural programme took place at the end.