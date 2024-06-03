Four personalities receive Nazrul Medal

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University awarded Nazrul Padak-2024 on 125th birth anniversary of Nazrul. This programme held at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka on Sunday.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the programme, presided over by Nazrul University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar, reads a press release.

Registrar Dr Md Humayun Kabir moderated the programme while Nazrul University Treasurer Prof Dr Ataur Rahman and Khilkhil Kazi, granddaughter of Bangladesh National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam were present as special guests.

This year, four veteran figures were honoured with the Nazrul Padak, as announced by Nazrul University. The recipients of the award include renowned Nazrul Sangeet artistes Dalia Nausheen and Salahuddin Ahmed, alongside esteemed researchers Dr Gulshan Ara Kazi and Anupam Hayat.

This is our attempt to honor those who work on Nazrul, those who research on Nazrul, those who are actively working tirelessly to spread Nazrul nationally and internationally, said Soumitra Sekhar.

He also said that for the first time in Dhaka, we are awarding the Nazrul Medal. Nazrul University is determined to continue this continuity in the future.