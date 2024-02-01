Four-day Wecon Property Investment Fest kicks off in Chattogram

The four-day Wecon Property Investment Fest 2024 kicked off at the Wecon Haq's Bay Landmark Commercial Project built amidst the bustling commercial hub of Halishahar in Chattogram on Thursday, 1 February.

In a bid to bolster confidence in secure and halal investments amidst inflation, Wecon Properties Limited orchestrated this special event, drawing entrepreneurs, investors, and enthusiastic buyers alike.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Wecon's key figures including Managing Director Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Chairman Sadman Syka Sefa, and a lineup of directors and senior officials. Also in attendance were local dignitaries, media personnel, and representatives from P2P.

Located in the heart of Halishahar, catering to a population of a million, the iconic commercial project promises modern amenities and facilities. Surrounded by the bustling Chittagong Port, thriving EPZs, and the scenic Patenga Sea Beach, the Wecon Haq's Bay Landmark Commercial Project is poised to become a beacon of progress in the area.

Director and architect Mahadi Iftekhar of Wecon highlighted the collaborative and innovative opportunities presented by the project, shaping the future of real estate investment in Chattogram.

CEO Mohammad Fahim expressed confidence in the project's ability to attract customers and investors, offering unique facilities and offerings.

Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Managing Director of Wecon and P2P, emphasised the project's healthcare centre, brand shops, and spectacular rooftop restaurant, all designed to cater to diverse consumer needs. He reiterated the commitment to providing halal income spaces for buyers and investors, hinting at future property fests to come.

With promises of economic vibrancy and environmental consciousness, the Wecon Property Investment Fest 2024 sets the stage for a new era of real estate investment in Chattogram. As the fest unfolds over the next four days, stakeholders are urged to join hands in making it a resounding success.