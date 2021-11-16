Four-day REHAB fair in Chattogram from Thursday

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 09:57 pm

Four-day REHAB fair in Chattogram from Thursday

Forty-six renowned housing companies, financial organisations, building material suppliers and other related organisations will display their services and products at the fair

Chattogram Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.
Chattogram Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.

A four-day Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Fair will start in the port city on Thursday.

A total of 71 stalls of 46 renowned housing companies, financial organisations, building material suppliers and other related organisations will display their services and products at the fair in the Radisson Blu hotel.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest, while Rezaul Karim, mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, and Zahirul Alam Dubash, chairman of Chattogram Development Authority, will be present as the special guests, said the organisers at a press conference held at the Chattogram Club yesterday. 

The fair will continue from 10am to 9pm on 18-21 November. The ticket price at the fair will be Tk50 per person.

REHAB Chattogram Fair / Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB)

