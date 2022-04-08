Four-day art camp and workshop starts in Mymensingh

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
A four-day art camp and workshop has started at Meghmati Village Resort in Mymensingh's Bhaluka with the participation of the famous, experienced and new painters of the country.

The art camp and workshop was inaugurated on Wednesday (April 6) through an event with renowned artist Biren Som in chair. 

The camp will run till Saturday (April 9).

Renowned sculptor and painter Hamiduzzaman Khan delivered his speech at the inaugural session as the chief guest.

The representative of work famous art material producer Caran D'ach Mohammad Arafat Kabir; Artist Rokeya Sultana Lovely, Artist Rashid Amin, Artist Syed Golam Dastagir also spoke on the occasion.

Rokeya Sultana Lovely conducted the workshop on the techniques of the subcontinent's famous media gouache color.

Artists Azmir Hossain, Anukul Chandra Majumder, M.M.Maizuddin, Tareq Amin and Monjur Rashid also participated at the art camp in the resort that is located in the countryside with abundant natural beauty.

Artists are experimenting with different unconventional mediums and methods, including acrylic gouache, water-soluble pastels, watercolors, and watercolor pencils at the camp.

The camp will be open for local villagers from 6-8 pm on Friday and they will have the opportunity to see paintings of artists and give feedback.

