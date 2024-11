With deep sorrow, Tropical Homes Limited announces the passing of its Founder Chairman, Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim, MBBS, Ph.D. Dr. Karim left for his eternal abode on Thursday, November 7, at approximately 4:00 PM at Square Hospital, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Dr. Karim's contributions to the organization and to the real estate industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and well-wishers.