Foundation training course for assistant officers of Karmasangsthan Bank inaugurated

Corporates

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

Foundation training course for assistant officers of Karmasangsthan Bank inaugurated

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:58 pm

Inauguration of a five-day long foundation training course for newly appointed assistant officers of Karmasangsthan Bank was held on Thursday (7 December) at the training institute of head office. 

Chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary Md Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the event, reads a press release. 

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager (Operation & Accounts) Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration & Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.  

A total of 45 assistant officers of the bank participated in the training course while A K M Kamruzzaman, principal and deputy general manager of the training institute chaired the session.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Karmasangsthan Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

9h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

20h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

26m | TBS Economy
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

5h | TBS SPORTS
What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1d | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

23h | TBS Entertainment