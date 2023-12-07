Foundation training course for assistant officers of Karmasangsthan Bank inaugurated

Inauguration of a five-day long foundation training course for newly appointed assistant officers of Karmasangsthan Bank was held on Thursday (7 December) at the training institute of head office.

Chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former secretary Md Sayedul Islam was present as the chief guest in the event, reads a press release.

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager (Operation & Accounts) Goutam Saha and General Manager (Administration & Audit) Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests.

A total of 45 assistant officers of the bank participated in the training course while A K M Kamruzzaman, principal and deputy general manager of the training institute chaired the session.

