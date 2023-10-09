Foundation course for NBL probationary officers

09 October, 2023, 01:10 pm
Foundation course for NBL probationary officers

09 October, 2023, 01:10 pm
Foundation course for NBL probationary officers

Sixteen-day long workshop on the foundation course for probationary officer (year-2022) of National Bank Limited has been concluded at the Training Institute of the bank on 5 October 2023, 33 probationary officers from different branches of NBL participated in this Training Course, reads a press release. 

Md. Mehmood Husain, managing director & CEO of National Bank Limited was present in the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants. Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, SEVP & head, human resources Division of NBL presided over the program. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP & principal of NBTI was also present in the program.

 

