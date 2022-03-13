FORUM BGMEA Leadership recognises 6 female leaders for contribution in RMG sector

FORUM Leadership in BGMEA recognised six women for their outstanding contribution in the garment sector on the occasion of International Women's Day.

With the theme of 'Break the Bias,' FORUM BGMEA arranged a get-together on Friday at Patio, Gulshan Club, reads a press release.

Of six categories, Leading The Way M Noorul Quader Award goes to Chairperson of Desh Group of Companies Rokeya Quader, Breaking the Barriers Award to Ibrahim Knit Garments Managing Director Kaniz Fatema Reema, Next-Gen Award to Shinest Group Managing Director Samiha Azim, Heartfelt Tribute to DR former BGMEA president and Vice Chancellor at Asian University of Women Rubana Huq, Heartfelt Tribute to Evince Textiles Vice Chairperson Shabnam Shehnaz Chowdhury, Special Achievement Award to Zalo Knitting Managing Director Nuria Lopez.

FORUM President Abdus Salam said, "We are really honored to arrange a get together on this month of International Women's Day as a token of appreciation for the indomitable women who are breaking the bias and reaching new heights with their every move in the RMG sector."

FORUM Panel Leader Faisal Samad said, "This was a heartwarming programme with interactive stories from senior and future women leaders of RMG industry. We are looking forward to arranging more programmes like this in coming days."