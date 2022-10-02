Fortune Rice Bran Oil observes World Heart Day 

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 10:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Fortune Rice Bran Oil, a brand of Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd, celebrated World Heart Day on 29 September by providing free health services and special discounts on products. 

The oil company gave free health services at 22 parks in 10 major cities, and branded caravans roamed around major points in Dhaka to provide discounted products, said a press release. 

Fortune Rice Bran Oil contains gamma oryzanol, which reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. The oil is good for heart, added the release. 

