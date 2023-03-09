Fortune magazine names MetLife to ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:34 pm

Related News

Fortune magazine names MetLife to ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:34 pm
Fortune magazine names MetLife to ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list

MetLife, Inc today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." 

Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies, reads a press release.

Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to rank companies by their corporate reputation. Corporate executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to financial soundness, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

"MetLife is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable workplace and society," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. 

"We are proud of the work we are doing at MetLife and this recognition is illustrative of the dedication and commitment of our employees to make a positive impact now, and into the future," he added.

MetLife

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

7h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

6h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

5m | TBS Stories
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

20m | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

20m | TBS Stories
Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

10m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters