Fortune magazine names MetLife to ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list

MetLife, Inc today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies."

Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies, reads a press release.

Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to rank companies by their corporate reputation. Corporate executives, directors, and analysts are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management to financial soundness, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent.

"MetLife is committed to building a more inclusive and equitable workplace and society," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf.

"We are proud of the work we are doing at MetLife and this recognition is illustrative of the dedication and commitment of our employees to make a positive impact now, and into the future," he added.