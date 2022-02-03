Fortune magazine names MetLife to “World’s Most Admired Companies” list

MetLife has been named to Fortune magazine's 2022 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies", revealed a press statement issued by MetLife on Thursday.

The insurance company achieved the place among eight life insurers who were included in Fortune's annual report card of the best-regarded companies.

To identify companies that have the strongest reputations across industries, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts on nine categories- from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility and ability to attract talent, the press statement added.

"We are pleased to be named one of the most admired companies in the life insurance industry. Our people are proud to live our purpose, deliver for our customers, and make a positive difference in our communities. This recognition belongs to them," MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf said.