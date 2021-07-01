Fortune Group gets Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman Industry Award 

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 08:19 pm

The Company has won the prize in the category of middle class industry

Fortune Group gets Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman Industry Award 

The Fortune Group and its chairman has been awarded Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman Industry Award 2020. 

The Company has won the prize in the category of middle class industry and the award was declared on Thursday by the ministry of Industries. 

The Fortune Group has been selected joint champion for its outstanding contribution in the field of industry. 

The company has started its journey from Chittagong in 2008 and was relocated at Barishal in 2012 in BSCIC area. 

The factory has been manufacturing different kinds of sports shoes for exporting. 

Fortune Group that is a hundred percent export oriented company has been exporting its products at most countries in Europe and also in India. 

The company has now five factories of making shoes and its backyard factories also situated in Barishal and Dhaka with employment of around seven thousand people.

The company has created the most work opportunities in Barishal. 

The yearly transaction of the company is around three to four hundred crore taka including import and export. 

Most of the raw materials are imported from China. 

Many world famous brands of shoes are purchasing their products from the company. 

"I am not the only man who deserve the award but also my all staffs in the company deserve it. Mainly all the workers of my factories deserve it and it is their winning." said Mizanur Rahman, the chairman of Fortune Group. 

"I'm thankful to the prime minister, the industry minister and the state minister of industry for selecting me for the award." He added. 

"The Fortune Group is our ride in Barishal BSCIC and they are performing very well.", said Jalij Mahmud, the deputy general manager of BSCIC in Barishal. 

"It is a great news for us all that our company has won the prestigious award. It is our pleasure that we are also a part of the company." Said Sharmin Akter, a worker leader of Fortune. 

"The company has shown outstanding performance in exporting shoes and created huge working opportunities. It has attracted many renowned brands across the world. So the company deserve the award." said State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder.

