Former Singer MD Mahbub Jamil passes away

Corporates

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Former Singer MD Mahbub Jamil passes away

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:12 pm
Former Singer MD Mahbub Jamil passes away

Mahbub Jamil, former managing director and chairman Singer Bangladesh Limited and former special assistant to the chief adviser of a caretaker government, passed away on Wednesday due to old-age complications at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. 

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Zohr prayers and at Channel i compound around 2:30pm.
Mahbub Jamil was laid to rest at the Banani graveyard in the capital.

Mr Mahbub joined Singer Bangladesh as marketing manager in September 1984. He was appointed managing director of Singer on 15 January 1985 and chairman on 4 October 1987. He retired as managing director of Singer after serving for more than 24 years. He continued as chairman of the board till April 2015. He was the former senior vice president of Singer Asia Limited.

He also served as special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government of Bangladesh in 2008 as a cabinet minister responsible for the ministry of industries, ministry of civil aviation and tourism and ministry of youth and sports. 

Mr Mahbub was the president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, board member of the International Chamber of Commerce – Bangladesh, former member of the Academic Council of Brac university, committee member of Bangladesh Employers' Federation and founder member of American Chamber of Commerce. 

Singer Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

17h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

6h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

7h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

7h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday