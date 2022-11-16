Former Singer MD Mahbub Jamil passes away

Mahbub Jamil, former managing director and chairman Singer Bangladesh Limited and former special assistant to the chief adviser of a caretaker government, passed away on Wednesday due to old-age complications at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Zohr prayers and at Channel i compound around 2:30pm.

Mahbub Jamil was laid to rest at the Banani graveyard in the capital.

Mr Mahbub joined Singer Bangladesh as marketing manager in September 1984. He was appointed managing director of Singer on 15 January 1985 and chairman on 4 October 1987. He retired as managing director of Singer after serving for more than 24 years. He continued as chairman of the board till April 2015. He was the former senior vice president of Singer Asia Limited.

He also served as special assistant to the chief adviser of the caretaker government of Bangladesh in 2008 as a cabinet minister responsible for the ministry of industries, ministry of civil aviation and tourism and ministry of youth and sports.

Mr Mahbub was the president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, board member of the International Chamber of Commerce – Bangladesh, former member of the Academic Council of Brac university, committee member of Bangladesh Employers' Federation and founder member of American Chamber of Commerce.