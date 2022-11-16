Former Singer MD Mahbub Jamil no more 

Corporates

TBS Report 
16 November, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 06:04 pm

Former Managing Director and Chairman of Singer Mahbub Jamil has passed away. 

He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the capital Wednesday (16 November), said a press release.

Mahbub Jamil joined Singer Bangladesh Limited on September 1984 as Marketing Manager. 

He was appointed as Managing Director of Singer Bangladesh Limited on 15 January 1985 and Chairman on 4 October 1987. 

He retired as Managing Director of Singer Bangladesh Limited after serving for more than 24 years (1984-2009). 

He continued as Chairman of the Board till April 2015. He was the former Senior Vice President of Singer Asia Limited. 

He also served as Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh in 2008 as a Cabinet Minister responsible for the Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism and Ministry of Youth and Sports. 

 

