Former mayor M. Manzoor Alam celebrated Sheikh Russel's birth anniversary

The Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Alhaj M. Manzoor Alam celebrated 'Sheikh Russell Day' and Sheikh Russell's 60th birthday on 18 October 2023.

On Wednesday, a large children's gathering, discussion, Quran recitation, dua, milad mahfil, cake cutting and children's entertainment program were organised at the Sheikh Hasina Auditorium organised Sheikh Russell Memorial Council, reads a press release.

In these programs, the former mayor of Chittagong City Corporation, Alhaj M. Manzoor Alam was the chief guest. Industrialist, social worker and Awami League leader Alhaj Mohammad Saiful Alam was the special guest in the children's rally held under the chairmanship of Principal Mohammad Alamgir. Professor Abu Sagir also gave the welcome speech.

Badsha Alam, Kazi Mahbubur Rahman, Laila Nazneen Rab, Principal Faridul Alam, Abdus Sattar Majumder, Zakir Hossain, child student Mohaimin Ullah Jawad, Md. Ehsan Mahmud, Umme Hani Yuthi, Sinha Akhter Monika, Azizur Rahman Rifat, Jihad and others also held discussions on the programmes.

Former Mayor M. Manzoor Alam said that not one more child in the world should die such a cruel death. We want all the children of the country to grow up safely. He said that a humanitarian world should be built through the memory of Sheikh Russell.

The former mayor said that Sheikh Russell was an ideal son of an ideal father. The life of this simple and mixed child can be the ideal of children. The former mayor also cut the birthday cake with the children. Maulana Abdul Mannan led the prayer.