Former IGP Mohammad Nurul Anwar passes away

Mohammad Nurul Anwar, a veteran freedom fighter and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), has passed away.

He succumbed to gallbladder cancer at the age of 73 on Sunday (10 December) at 4 am, reads a press release.

Survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and numerous relatives, he was the uncle of Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Secretary of the Postal and Telecommunications Division.

His passing has elicited expressions of grief from several ministers of the government.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has extended condolences to the bereaved family and seeks forgiveness for the departed soul.

According to BTRC sources, the funeral procession will conclude at the family cemetery in Sitakunda, Chittagong, following the last rites at Razarbagh Police Lines.

Born on 31 December 1950, in Bardwakunda, Sitakunda Upazila, Mohammad Nurul Anwar's father was a senior official in the Bangladesh Railway.

He was deeply influenced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideals and actively engaged in Bangabandhu's politics, participating directly in the Liberation War of 1971, reads a press release.

Joining the Bangladesh Civil Service (Police) cadre in 1973 as an Assistant Police Superintendent, Mohammad Nurul Anwar served as the final Superintendent of Gopalganj District.

Throughout his career, he held positions as the Superintendent of Police in Chuadanga, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, and Rangamati, and served as the first Deputy Commissioner of Police in Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Northern Division.

In 1990, while serving as the Police Superintendent in Kishoreganj, he led the crackdown on a notorious militant hideout in Pakundia, marking Bangladesh's first operation against extremist militants.