Former Agrani Bank MD Enamul Haque passes away

12 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Agrani Bank's former managing director Enamul Haque Chowdhury passed away on Saturday (10 August).

He was buried in Sylhet, reads a press release.

Enamul Haque started his career by joining United Bank in 1965. He also served as managing director of Shilpa Bank (now Bangladesh Development Bank) and Sonali Bank.

The board of directors, senior executives, officers and employees of Agrani Bank expressed deep grief over his death and expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

