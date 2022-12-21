Foreign business delegates observe ACI products display

21 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Foreign business delegates observe ACI products display

21 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Various business units of ACI Limited such as ACI Pharmaceuticals, ACI Consumer Brands, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno), ACI Seed, ACI Fertilizer, ACI Crop Care and Public Health, ACI Animal Health, ACI Agrolink, Animal Genetics, ACI Godrej, ACI Motors, ACI Premiaflex, ACI Premio Plastics, ACI Foods, ACI Flours and ACI MIS exhibited their products and services from 20 to 22 December. 

Besides, Sparkle, Colgate, Yamaha etc. internationally renowned brands have also participated in this exciting event with their various products and services, reads a press release.

On the first day of the exhibition, 20 December, business delegates from Turkey and Japan visited this exciting products/services event of ACI. Dr Arif Dowla, managing director of ACI Limited, Dr. F H Ansarey, president of ACI Agribusiness and other higher officials of the company welcomed the foreign guests and took them around the various stalls of the ACI Businesses.

ACI Limited is one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh. ACI has been providing quality products in Bangladesh with a multinational heritage operation across the country through its four diversified strategies business units and its many subsidiaries. 

Healthcare divisions are dedicated to improving the health of the people of Bangladesh through the introduction of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. Consumer Brands Division is adding value to daily consumer needs. 

Agribusiness Division is the largest integrator in the country in Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Farm Mechanization Infrastructure Development Services and motorcycle. Retail Chain Division is the largest retail chain in Bangladesh operating through its large number of "Shwapno" outlets across the country. 

